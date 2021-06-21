Nia Sharma Reminisces 'sweet Encounter With Handsome Little Man' On Sets; Watch Video

Nia Sharma seemed to be reminiscing an encounter she had with a young fan during one of her shoots in Gujrat. The actor posted a video where she held a young infant in her arms adorably. Fans surrounded the actor as she interacted with the baby and seemed to enjoy her time with the toddler. Talking to the caption, Nia Sharma wrote that she is reminiscing about the sweet encounter she had with that handsome young man. Fans were adored by the video and wrote a number of praises in the comments section of the post.

Nia Sharma reminisces 'sweet encounter with handsome little man'

Taking to Instagram, Nia Sharma posted a video that started with her holding a baby in her arms. The actor was seen dressed up in an all-white attire as she interacted with the other children nearby. The actor held the child and also spoke to a few other children who were around at the time. She later turned her complete attention to the young boy as she played with him and carried him around for a while. She then waved at the child who seemed quite unfazed by any action at the moment. Fans soon gathered around the scene and took out their phones as they recorded Nia Sharma playing with the child. The video soon comes to a close with Nia candidly interacting with the young boy.

Taking to the caption of the same post, Nia Sharma wrote that she was reminiscing of the sweet encounter she had with the handsome young boy. She revealed that the name of the infant was Hussain, and he had come to see her while she was shooting for a project. Nia through the hashtag mentioned that she was shooting for Aankiyan Da Ghar at the time when the video was taken. She further wrote that she wishes to drive down to Valod and meet the kid once again. Nia Sharma filled the caption with a bunch of emojis expressing herself and thus ended the caption. Fans took to the comets to write how adored they were by the video posted by her. The fans praised her and dropped several heart emojis reacting to the video shared by the actor. A couple of celebrity friends of the actor too commented on the picture and seemed impressed with the video.

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram

