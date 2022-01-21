Nia Sharma Reveals She 'can't Digest It' When People Compliment Her Looks

Nia Sharma is well-known for her roles in Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, Jamai Raja and many other popular shows. The actor recently spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that she does not quite understand how to accept a compliment about her appearance from people. She mentioned that she simply simply 'can’t digest it'.

Nia Sharma 'can't digest' when people compliment her

The actor spoke to Pinkvilla in a recent interview and menitoned that 'all it takes is a thank you' to the person complimenting her looks, but she somehow cannot do it. She revealed that she wondered why people are telling her 'wrong things' when they call her 'pretty' or 'hot'. She mentioned that she does not believe she is hot and is 'just another girl'. She also mentioned she was not 'fishing for compliments' and is 'trying to be modest'.

In another interaction with the the publication, the actor opened up about the criticism she received and how she feels comfortable in her own skin despite it all. She mentioned that she does things she would like to try and does not mull over others' opinion of her. She also mentoned that she is happy with everything about herself including her skin tone and it has never crossed her mind to try and change it.

The actor was recently the talk of the town after her song Phoonk Le, crooned by Nikhita Gandhi. The song did well as soon as it released and the actor celebrated at it crossed 7 Million views on YouTube. She thanked her fans and followers for all the love they showered on her and her work and wrote, "I owe you Nothing kinda Vibe’😎 Thank you for huge love to #phoonkle . 7M strong now✨💥💥💥 and counting. @saregama_official"

She was also seen setting the dance floor ablaze in her Navratri-themed music video Garbe Ki Raat with singer Rahul Vaidya released. The number was sung by Rahul and Bhoomi Trivedi and his chemistry with Nia Sharma took the number to the next level. Nia is seen stealing the spotlight as she donned a pink lehenga and georgeous jewellery.

Image: Instagram/@niasharma90