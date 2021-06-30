Nia Sharma Shares Ankhiyaan Da Ghar teaser; Fans Excited For Her Upcoming Project

Jamai 2.0 actor Nia Sharma has taken to her social media to share the teaser of her latest project, Ankhiyaan Da Ghar. The actor, who had earlier shared a poster of the upcoming music video, has now put out a teaser of the same. Sharing the teaser of the highly anticipated project, she revealed that the song will be out on July 2.

Nia Sharma shares Ankhiyaan Da Ghar teaser

Brought to the audience by ZEE music company, Ankhiyaan Da Ghar is one of the most anticipated songs. Nia Sharma has now taken to her Instagram to share the teaser of the song which also features Kamal Kumar. Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai. The track is produced by Kamal Chandra and Deepu Amrutlal Sahu is a romantic number.

Sharing the teaser of the upcoming song on her Instagram, Nia wrote, “Releasing 2nd July. Nanak Chandra films Present #Ankhiyaan da ghar out on #zeemusic.” The actor also went on to tag all the artists associated with the project. The teaser saw Nia slapping Kamal for offering a chain during what seems to be a Holi celebration. The teaser garnered over 1.8 lakh views in the first hour of its upload. The actor’s fans rushed into the comments section to show their love and excitement for the song by dropping emojis. Nia Sharma's Instagram was buzzing on Tuesday as she shared the poster of the song.

On the professional front

Nia Sharma on the work front has featured in a long list of TV shows during her career. Some of her popular works include Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Twisted. She has also starred in reality shows, winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in 2020. The actor who was last seen in the web series, Jamai 2.0 has also featured in multiple songs. Nia Sharma's songs include Hamnava, Raat Ki, Aye Ajnabi and Rubaru.

