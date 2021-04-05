Nia Sharma Shares Her 'out For Lunch' Look; Fans Are 'all-hearts'

Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share photos in her 'out for lunch' look. In the photos, Nia can be seen in a black skirt and white heels. The actor also shared a hilarious caption with the photo. Check it out.

Nia Sharma shares her 'out for lunch' look on social media

Nia Sharma is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her daily life. On April 5, 2021, Nia took to Instagram to share some photos in which she revealed her 'out for lunch' look. Nia can also be seen with her friends Shagun and Gautam Sharma in the photos. In the caption, she wrote, "Hey I’m out for Lunch’ kind of look! @shagun08 @gautam.sharma13

Only 2 out of 500 pics u both clicked of me could land on IG. I’m going to reconsider our friendship". Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love on the post within a few hours. The post garnered more than seventy thousand likes on Instagram and over five hundred comments. Several fans showered their love with emojis while several others praised her look. Check out some of the reactions below.

Nia Sharma's social media presence

Nia Sharma is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained on the social media platform. Recently, she shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing with choreographer Shweta Sharda. In the video, they both can be seen dancing to the beats of a catchy indie song. In the caption, she wrote, "Just taking baby steps with the Pro level @shwetashardsa24". Check out her post below.

Netizens showered love on her post and the video crossed over one lakh views on Instagram. Several fans praised their moves in the video while several others showered love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Nia Sharma on the work front

Nia Sharma in the year 2020 was seen in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India. She was recently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey. She played the role of Roshni in the show.

Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.