Nia Sharma Wishes Getting Back On Sets And Begin Shooting; Check Post

Nia Sharma is one of the most loved television actors in the country. She is loved for her shows and thus people love to follow her on social media. Nia is quite active on social media and recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she admits missing the sets very much. The actor has been self-quarantined for a while now and thus has not had the chance to head for shootings due to safety protocols.

Nia Sharma shares her wish and anticipation to get back on sets

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nia Sharma posted a video of a puja being conducted and wrote a caption which hinted that she is missing the sets. The caption of the picture said the puja ceremony is like the purest form of joy on the sets at any given day. Nia Sharma mentioned she misses the sets and that wishes that it all comes back soon. Thus it was evident from this post that Nia indeed has been missing the sets very much and is eager and excited to get back on sets as soon as possible.

Since the lockdown was imposed, several shoots and productions were halted as precautionary measures. Actors and film crews stayed indoors during this period. However, it has been months now and many actors have begun to miss the sets. Bollywood actors too have expressed their desire to be back on sets. However, the actors are currently following the rules laid out and thus have still not begun shooting. However, quarantine has not stopped Nia Sharma from keeping her Instagram game perfect.

The actor has been sharing several pictures from old photoshoots and thus showing off her stylish outfits. Nia has also been sharing some major throwbacks for her fans and thus is keeping them entertained with some good memories. Fans have also expressed how much they miss watching Nia Sharma on television and are anticipating to see her once again on the screen. Besides her fashion posts, Nia has also been sharing posts from her travel diaries which has been fuelling her fans with some major vacation goals. Her happy and joyful pictures have garnered several positive comments from her loyal fans.

