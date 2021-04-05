Nia Sharma Shares New Dance Video On Instagram, Says, "Just Taking Baby Steps"

Nia Sharma quite often share pictures and videos of herself on social media. The actor recently posted a few of her dance videos on Instagram in the past, all of which have received a positive response from her followers. Days after having posted a video from Holi featuring dancers Shweta Sharda and Yash Kanojia, she has shared another video from the day in which she and Shweta can be seen shaking a leg on Shynamade, which ended up promptly receiving excited reactions from her followers.

Nia Sharma is taking "baby steps"

Several celebrities have been posting dance videos on the internet, which show them performing on various popular songs for their fans. Nia Sharma well inside this list, with her latest dance video on Instagram, witnessed her showing off a few exotic moves, that match with the tone of the song. Nia wrote in the caption of the post, “Just taking baby steps with the Pro level @shwetasharda24”. She also credited Yash for filming the dance video.

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

The post took no time in receiving reactions from her loyal fans, who shared all kinds of compliments for her in the comments section. They praised her dance moves and also acknowledged Shweta’s moves. About a week ago, Nia had posted another dance video as a part of the ‘Rebel Challenge’. She was seen performing in the video dressed in a fashionable outfit and posted it on Instagram on the occasion of her reaching 6 million followers on the social media platform.

Nia Sharma has become a popular face in the television industry for the last few years, having worked in a list of hit TV shows. Some of them include Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and many more. Her latest show on television was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Quite recently, her web series Jamai 2.0 was released on Zee5. The web series is a sequel to Jamai Raja, which had ended a few years back.

Promo image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram

