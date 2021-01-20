Nia Sharma Shares Sun-kissed Pictures; Asks 'Did You Hug Your Favourite Person Today?'

Television actor Nia Sharma is popularly known for her role as Roshni in Jamai Raja. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps treating fans with her pictures on a daily basis. Recently, she shared a series of her sun-kissed pictures that have gone viral on the internet. Read on to see Nia Sharma's new pictures.

Nia Sharma's photos as the sun shined on her face

Nia Sharma shared a series of pictures clicked at home. In the pictures, one can see a glow on her face as she got herself clicked during the golden hour. She wore a white knitted jumpsuit and left her wavy hair open. She asked her followers if they hugged their favourite person today.

Fans were quick to comment in huge numbers on the picture. While some responded that they couldn't hug their favourite person, many of them sent in heart and fire emojis complimenting the actor for her pictures. Other fans mentioned how beautiful she looked in the photos. Here are some of the comments on Nia Sharma's Instagram pictures.

A sneak peek into Nia Sharma's Instagram

Earlier, Nia Sharma's latest song Gale Lagana Hai is out now and she shared a BTS video from the song. The video showed some serene views of the mountains and then panned towards a tent. Nia was seen hiding inside the tent protecting herself from the cold. She even said that it's too cold and rubbed her palms.

In another post, she revealed that she purchased a car for herself and shared a video of it. Wearing a white shirt and pairing it with a black bralette, she looked extremely proud and happy as she revealed the good news. She wrote, "You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing". Take a look Nia Sharma's videos on her Instagram.

About Nia Sharma's latest song Gale Lagana hai

Nia's latest song Gale Lagana Hai features herself along with Shivin Narang. The two play a couple wherein Shivin is in the army. The song is sung by the duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and produced by Anshul Garg. Have a look at the short snippet she shared on her Instagram.

