Nia Sharma Shares Unfiltered Look, Says 'didn't Get Scared...'

Naagin actress Nia Sharma dropped her no makeup look on Instagram. In no time, the video became a hit among the fans. In the clip, Nia looks pretty in a sun-kissed selfie video. She also shared her candid and unfiltered photo. However, what grabbed the netizens' attention was her hilarious yet hard-hitting caption which read, “Opened the front camera today and didn’t get scared.”

Soon after Nia Sharma shared the post, her TV industry colleague dropped their loving comments. Nisha Rawal commented, “Lol,” followed by heart and laughing emoticons. Nia’s fans also flooded the comments section and some even called her a "natural beauty". An Instagram user wrote, “Do you know that you are so beautiful (sic)?” Another wrote, “This is called real natural beauty (sic).” "By the way you are beautiful without filter (sic)," wrote another.

Nia Sharma’s Instagram posts

Nia Sharma often treats her Insta family to her stunning pictures. A few days ago, the TV star and reality show participant shared a video in which she could be seen grooving to Baby Boy X Raat Ka Nasha. The actress looked pretty in a pink crop top paired with black pants. Earlier, she shared a collage of three pictures in which she looked stunning in a pink and blue ensemble. In the caption, Nia wrote, “Be A Sport. Me: Literally.”

All About Nia Sharma’s professional life

Nia Sharma is known for her role in the popular TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Last, the actress was seen in Exta Kapoor's supernatural fiction show Naagin 4, co-starring Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia is yet to announce her next project. Apart from TV shows, the actress is a winner of a reality show. She keeps shooting for music videos and is also a fitness enthusiast. She keeps giving regular glimpses into her fitness diaries on social media.