Nia Sharma Shares Video Of Her Relaxing And Having Fun On The Beach, Fans Go Gaga

Indian television actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday, March 04, 2021, to share a stunning video that is truly unmissable. The video showcases the actor having fun at the beach. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note describing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and likes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a reel where she is seen enjoying herself at the beach. In the video, she can be seen running in the water, taking a sunbath, and much more which is absolutely stunning. The actor also donned a bikini in the video and opted for a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup.

One can also hear the song 13 beaches by Lana Del Rey in the background. Along with the video, the actor also wrote, “13 beaches” in the caption section. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post below.

Nia Sharma's beach day

As soon as Nia Sharma shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked in the video, while some could not stop gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “somebody call 911! Seriously cannot get over this post”, while the other one wrote, “damn! Girl you are fire. #lookinghot”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional handle. Nia Sharma recently joined the social media bandwagon by participating in the viral #dontrushchallenge. She danced with actor-choreographer Sachin Sharma and shared a video of the performance. Her team hurried her into it, and she completed it in 'literally 10 minutes,' according to the Jamai 2.0 star. Watch the video below.

Nia Sharma is basking in the success of her recently released show titled, Jamai 2.0 Season 2, alongside Ravi Dubey. Jamai 2.0's second season released on February 26 and received rave reviews from fans. Jamai 2.0 season2 cast includes Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma as Siddharth and Roshni. The duo was recently quite busy promoting the thriller web series.

