Nia Sharma Shares Video Of Herself Falling From Jet Pack, Says "enjoy Epic Falls Also"

Nia Sharma has a huge fan following on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures and videos of herself. The actor keeps her fans updated about her life through social media and recently, she posted a video of herself enjoying a water sport. But she also shared that her adventure was short-lived as she had an “epic” fall in the water, read on to know more details about it.

Nia Sharma shares a video of her "epic falls"

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle where she was seen on an adventure as she worked with a jet pack to stay above water. Initially in the video, she is seen maintaining her balance and she even gives a cheery look to the camera. However, soon the actor falls into the water after rising above it with the help of the jet pack.

Nia Sharma captioned the post as, “Enjoy the epic falls also” with a smiley face emoticon. The video received nearly 6 lakh views in 3 hours and was circulated among her fans on social media. Watch the video shared by the actor below.

Nia Sharma's videos

Netizens react to Nia Sharma's Instagram post

A number of netizens gushed to Nia Sharma’s post on Instagram and wrote in the comments their reactions and thoughts about the video. Numerous people left kiss and heart emoticons in the comment section as they expressed how well they like the actor. Several other fans on social media also left comments like, “Hotty” and “I love you” as well as, “You are beautiful”. Check out some of the fan comments on Nia Sharma’s latest post below.

Many other netizens also left laughing emoticons in the comment section of the video. Some other people wrote in the comments, “Nice” as they left loving emoji. Check out some of the other fan comments on the post below.

Nia Sharma on the work front

Nia Sharma was recently seen in Jamai 2.0 season 2. The actor shares the screen with Ravi Dubey and the show streams on Zee5 network. The show is a spin-off of Jamai Raja which was quite popular among the fans of the actors.

