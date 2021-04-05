Nia Sharma Shows 'sport' Ravi Dubey 'reel Ke Liye Kitna Paseena Bahata Hai' | Watch

Nia Sharma recently met up with her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey. She first posted photos of the outfit she was putting on for her visit, what she called the ‘Hey I’m out for Lunch’ kind of look'. Nia has now posted a reel with Ravi that seems to have shown the latter just how many efforts creating a single reel can take.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's Instagram reel

While Nia Sharma's Instagram reels section is full of multiple videos, the latest addition to it is this dance reel featuring Ravi Dubey. In the video, they can be seen grooving to a peppy track and dancing together. Nia captioned it as a thank you for Ravi to have been a sport about shooting it.

Nia Sharma's Instagram reel also saw Ravi Dubey's wife Sargun commenting on it

Nia's post prompted Ravi Dubey to admit that he finally got to know how man efforts it takes to create one reel. His wife Sargun Mehta took a dig at her husband and said that she sure it would have taken Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey at least 200 takes to get this product. Nia revealed that it was only about 5. As they often do, fans loved this banter of the trio.

Fans love the duo's reel and real-life chemistry as evident from Jamai 2.0 reviews

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey first got together on screen for the television show Jamai Raja. Its popularity prompted the makers to release the web series' second season that saw an OTT launch. Jamai 2.0 reviews and ratings on IMDb are testimony to how much fans love the duo's chemistry. They also love watching the two in real-life and would want to see more of them - as evident in the comments section.

This is one of the first few times that fans have gotten a glimpse of Ravi Dubey since he announced deleting his Instagram for a few days. As per reports, the actor has been busy with his wife Sargun Mehta in the production of their TV serial Udaariyaan. He has also reportedly been shooting for an upcoming OTT series titled Matsyakaand.

*Source for all images: Nia Sharma's Instagram, Ravi Dubey's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.