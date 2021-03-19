Nia Sharma Stuns In Silky Outfit; Shares Glimpses While 'partially Sunbathing' At Home

Nia Sharma, who is basking in the success of her web series, Jamai 2.0 Season 2, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and shared a series of pictures while seated in a bathtub. The actor pulled off a black silky shirt, opted for bold makeup, and left her hair naturally open. She enjoyed a 'partial sunbath' at home and gave a sneak-peek into her latest shoot. She also posted a close-up picture and particularly flaunted her white eyeliner. As soon as Nia Sharma's photos were up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop endearing comments.

Nia Sharma enjoys a 'partial sunbath' at home

Nia Sharma often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices and unique looks. On Wednesday, she shared another bunch of photos in which she pulled off a backless white top with matte red lipstick. She flaunted her moves and wrote, "It’s either black or white! No in-between." Instagramming some more pics in the same outfit, she further penned, "Should you wish to leave your precious comments." Adaa Khan, Rahul Sudhir, and many others complimented her look.

Earlier, the Naagin actor joined the social media bandwagon as she took up the viral #dontrushchallenge. She danced with actor-choreographer Sachin Sharma and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. She remarked that her team rushed her into this and that she did it in just 10 minutes. Not only this, but the actor also mentioned that she felt trippy while doing it and then went on to thank Rohit Maurya for shooting the video. She quipped that she’d give him 10 points for shooting it perfectly.

Nia's show Jamai 2.0 Season 2, alongside Ravi Dubey, garnered massive love from the audience. Fans lauded the duo's crackling chemistry in the series. Nia also shared many BTS pics and videos that amped up curiosity amongst viewers. Apart from this, the actor also hinted at a new project with Arjun Bijlani after they shared a few pictures from Himachal Pradesh. While Nia carried a pink dress, Arjun wore an ethnic kurta. In the comments section, Bijlani went on to call Sharma 'Ayat' which hinted at her character in their upcoming venture. The duo is yet to make an official announcement about their project.