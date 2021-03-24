Nia Sharma Takes 'Rebel Challenge' To Celebrate 6 Million Followers On Instagram; Watch

Nia Sharma has recently reached another milestone on her Instagram profile, as the actor crossed the 6 million followers mark on the platform. She took to her feed on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to share an Instagram reels video to celebrate the milestone and thank her fans. Scroll down to take a look at her post and what the actor had to say.

Nia Sharma celebrates 6 million Instagram followers with a Reels video

Nia took the ongoing Rebel Challenge on March 23, 2021, and shared the video of herself grooving to the song on her Instagram feed. But, this wasn’t just another reels video that she shared, it was posted to celebrate and thank fans as she hit the 6 million followers count on Instagram. Nia danced to the song Rebel by Zum and wore a bright red top with black shorts and black boots. Nia went for a red-lip look, with her hair left open.

She wrote with the post, “Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu all” followed by a red heart and 100 emoji as well as the hashtag #RebelChallenge. The post has been liked by as many as 174k people since she shared it on the photo-sharing platform. Comments under the post are full of love for Nia, appreciating her looks and moves as well as congratulating her on reaching the milestone; take a look at some of them here.

Nia Sharma on the work front

The actor was recently seen on the second season of Jamai 2.0 as Roshni opposite actor Ravi Dubey who plays the role of Siddharth Khurana in the show. Jamai 2.0 is streaming on the platform Zee 5 from February 26, 2021. It is a digital sequel to the television show Jamai Raja, which aired on Zee TV starting in August 2014 and ending in March 2017.

Apart from this, the actor was also seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein as Prerna in the year 2020. Prior to that, she also led season 4 of the supernatural show Naagin, as Brinda opposite Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India in 2020 and emerged as the winner.

Promo Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.