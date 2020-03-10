The Debate
Nia Sharma's Outfits That Fans Can Take Cues From For Clubbing

Television News

Nia Sharma is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for her role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s 'Naagin'. Here are her best party looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is popularly known for her portrayal of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. Besides her acting chops, Sharma is known for her fashionable looks. From rocking traditional attires to party looks, she has done it all. Therefore, here's a compiled list of some of her best looks to inspire your clubbing outfits. 

Here is a compilation of Nia Sharma’s best party looks to make you stand out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

