Nia Sharma's Remedy In Times 'when Clubs Shut But Inner Soul Wants To Go Dancing'; WATCH

Amid the COVID- 19 pandemic and surging cases in recent times, another lockdown is on its way. People are being cautious and staying at home as the second wave hits India. While clubs are shut down in Maharashtra following the rules of night curfew, actor Nia Sharma has her own way when her "soul wants to dance". She shared a dance video with her six million followers on Instagram.

Nia Sharma's dance on 'Up'

Nia Sharma recently shared a reel video of her dancing with choreographer's assistant Shivika Pratap Singh. The actor danced to the song Up by Cardi B. She was twining with Shivika in a latex pink coloured dress with 'Barbie' written on it. The two paired their dress with white shoes. In the caption, Nia wrote 'Clubs shut but your inner soul wants to go out dancing... Twinning with @shivikapratapofficial ðŸ’ž @akshayjainofficial âœ¨ðŸ’¥ðŸŽ¥'. The video was shot by her choreographer Akshay Jain.

Fans and celebrities who are always drooling over Nia Sharma's videos could not remain calm this time as well. Nia Sharma's dance video received over 1.3 million views and 222 thousand hits on Instagram. Actor Balraj Syal commented on Nia Sharma's dance video and teased her if she was preparing for the dance show Nach Baliye to which Nia laughed and replied that she is not. Choreographer Akshay Jain wrote 'Amazing' in the comment section. Nia thanked him for being patient and also said she was soaking in sweat as she reached home.

Netizens' reactions to the post

Nia recently reached six million followers on Instagram. The actor received a lot of love from her fans for her latest dancing video as they enjoyed her dance. Her fans showered their love with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons.

Nia Sharma grooves with co-actor Ravi Dubey

Nia Sharma flaunted her dance moves in a black dress with her co-star from Jamai Raja and Jamaai 2.0 Ravi Dubey. Nia wrote 'You’re a sport @ravidubey2312 for agreeing to do it on the spotðŸ¤£' in the caption. The video was loved by the on-screen couple's fans as it received over 5.4 million views and 467 thousand likes.

Promo Image Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

