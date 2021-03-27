Nia Sharma's Week At A Glance: From Celebrating 6 Million Followers To Tackling Sadness

From celebrating 6 million followers on Instagram to suggesting how to deal with sadness, actor Nia Sharma’s seemed to have quite a busy yet happening week. Her social media feed gave an intimate look into the life of the star. Hence, here is a roundup of all the things that Nia Sharma did this week.

Nia Sharma takes 'Rebel Challenge' to celebrate 6 Million followers

Nia Sharma recently achieved another milestone on Instagram by surpassing the 6 million followers mark on the photo-sharing application. To celebrate the same, the actor hopped on to join a new Instagram reel challenge and also thanked her Instagram family. She shared a video of herself grooving to the song Rebel, which is crooned by Zum. She wore a bright red top which was matched with black shorts and matching boots. The actor accentuated her bold look by opting for red lips and left her wavy locks open. While sharing the video of the challenge, Nia wrote, “Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu all #RebelChallenge”. Check it out below:

Nia Sharma on kissing her female co-star in Twisted

Nia Sharma, in her recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, candidly spoke about her experience of kissing her female co-star in Twisted. The actor said that she began venturing into OTT back in the year 2017 when streaming sites were still in their initial phase. Nia revealed that he was nervous about the scene at first, but when it finally ended, the actor discovered that she found kissing a boy better than kissing a girl.

Nia Sharma’s way of dealing with sadness

The Jamai 2.0 actor has a unique way of dealing with sadness which she revealed via Instagram with her fan army. Donning a white full-sleeve crop, the actor suggested, “If you’re Sad, wear more Lipstick and Attack”. Following the white theme of her photo, the actor also added “In a White Nation” as her caption after suggesting her bold way of tackling sadness. Her white top was paired with matching jeans and red bold lips. She opted for a wavy hair-do in the picture. Take a look at it below:

