Nick Cannon Reassures Fans After His Talk Show Gets Cancelled; 'This Ain't Over'

American TV host Nick Cannon has opened up about the cancellation of his talk show The Nick Cannon Show, after just one season. Cannon spoke at length about why the move pertaining to the show's withdrawal was taken, quipping that it all amounts to "show business".

The 41-year-old expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to host an eponymous show, calling it a "dream come true". He further thanked his fans for tuning into the show and reassured them that he will continue doing this. The Nick Cannon show aired on Fox last year in September, however, it wasn't able to garner strong ratings. According to Deadline, it was the 'lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show' this season.

American TV host Nick Cannon opens up about his talk show's cancellation

During the show's Rumor Report segment with Angela Yee, Nick stated, "This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is ‘business’, and this is a business,”. He continued," As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.”

“Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I’m also a businessman, and you understand when there’s certain forms and certain platforms. This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way,” the comedian further mentioned.

He further hailed the show's crew members and said, "This is the best working crew, best I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve gotta say thank you … we laughed together, we cried together, we prayed together. And like I always say, ‘I’m here to do what I can and let God do what I can’t.’

Lastly, he reassured his fans by quipping “This ain’t over, we still got more shows. This is not the last show". He thanked everyone for allowing him to bring his dreams to fruition and bring him to their TV screens.