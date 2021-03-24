Nidhi Subbaiah Slammed By Netizens For Cornering Prashanth Sambargi In Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi have made headlines over their recent heated up fight over using ‘ghee’ without permission. After the latest episode of the show was aired on TV, Nidhi Subbaiah ended up being on the receiving end of flak for creating a nonsensical ruckus in the house. Netizens are left furious with Nidhi Subhhaiah’s behaviour, meanwhile, they have also extended their full support to Prashanth Sambargi.

What went wrong between the two?

The episode features contestant Vaishnavi, Arvind AP and Vishwa Haveri consuming ghee while eating chappati, earlier in the day. Soon after, Nidhi Subbaiah raises an issue concerning the usage of ghee without permission. Nidhi alleges that it was Prashanth Sambargi who might have used it while cooking food.

While Nidhi began creating a ruckus over the incident, other inmates supported her. However, none of the contestants had any evidence to prove that Prashanth had used the ghee. After a while, Nidhi again began frustrated over Sambargi using the kitchen and other contestants also targeted him. Post this, Prashanth was warned by captain Arvind, who asked him not to use the kitchen as the cooking team was already made.

Upon watching the episodes, audiences of the show were left disappointed about Sambargi being targeted by everyone. The audiences know that it was Vaishnavi, Vishwa and the captain himself who had used ghee without permission. The frustration of the viewers was seen online when they began tweeting about the issue. While some slammed Nidhi and Arvind, others supported Sambargi. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

#BBK8 true colors of aravind n vishwnath is exposing. Prashant and shamant has bcome soft targets for housemates — Girisha (@Girisha78309656) March 23, 2021

#bbk8 Nidhi cannot speak low about others character First #Prashant now #DivyaU. Shame on Nidhi to speak so cheap about #DivyaU. Hope @KicchaSudeep take the issue seriously. — surya prakash.m (@suryaleo73) March 23, 2021

#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8 #divyasuresh is one attention seeker

She wants to be centre of attraction



She is trying her best so switching

Between #Manju and #Arvind — â¤HONEST GIRLâ¤ (@BiggBossAddict) March 23, 2021

Aravind continues to showcase his assholery. Prashanth tried to do something nice for the housemates, but this moron unnecessarily instigated everyone. The captaincy has made him even more arrogant. #BBK8 #BBK8onVoot — Rebel With(out) a Cause (@ramchrisali) March 23, 2021

Fights and controversies in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house is not a new thing. This ghee incident comes just days after Nidhi previously complained about Sambargi for being aggressive during the captaincy task. The previous episode saw Nidhi complaining that the opposing team in their lockdown task were aggressive. She alleged that the other team were being too physical with the women in her team. She also accused Sambargi of touching her inappropriately during the task. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

(Promo Image Source: Nidhi Subbaiah & Prashanth Sambargi Instagram)