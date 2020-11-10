Niharica Raizada Reveals 'acting Is Her True Calling' & Why She Left Medicine To Pursue It

Niharica Raizada recently revealed that acting is her true calling. Even though she was academically qualified for a career in medicine, she chose the path of acting. Niharica is the grand-daughter of late legendary music composer OP Nayyar and was raised in Luxembourg. Read on to know the details.

Niharica Raizada on leaving medicine for Bollywood

According to Telly Chakkar, Niharica revealed that she was doing well academically. However, Niharica Raizada's career in medicine was not what the actor wanted. She realised that acting is her true calling. She also said that it was hard to explain to her parents, but it was a strong calling.

Speaking about India, Niharica said that it represents enthusiasm, dynamism and youth; that is something she wishes to build upon. As per the report, Niharica was raised in Luxembourg. She studied medicine in London. Niharica was crowned as Miss India UK 2010 and bagged the title of the runner-up of Miss India Worldwide in 2010.

According to the report, Niharica said that it is important to identify your assets and be sure of them because of the competition that is really tough. The actor also added that she had the linguist advantage and a family background in films along with the European heritage. The titles of Miss India and Miss India Worldwide are added advantage. Thus, with all this in mind, Niharica took the leap of faith.

Niharica also spoke about the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry and how social media impacts it. She said that today, everyone is an actor, trying to create something and present themselves on some sort of a screen. According to Niharica, this is insane and incredible at the same time.

Niharica Raizada's movies

Niharica made her debut with Damadol, a Bengali film, in the year 2013. Along with that, she also appeared in a Gujarati film titled Var to NRI J in the year 2016. The actor also featured in the 2016 film Full 2 Jugaadu alongside Krushna Abhishek. Other films that featured Niharica include Masaan, Alone, Baby, Waarrior Savitri, Dwaraka, The Perfect Murder, Total Dhamaal. Niharica Raizada is gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

