Nikhil Chinapa Reminisces His 'Roadies' Journey; 'will Miss Fellow Gang Leaders And Crew'

One of the most loved TV reality shows, MTV Roadies is all set to change its format and go back to having just one host journeying alongside the contestants, with the removal of the currently present 'gang leaders'. While the show's long-serving host Rannvijay Singha is being replaced by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, other gang leaders like Neha Dhupia, and now Nikhil Chinapa, have also confirmed that they won't be a part of the new journey.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Nikhil talked about how he'll deeply miss Roadies' atmosphere, challenges as well as the conversations with his fellow gang leaders, who have become Nikhil's 'extended family'. He also sent best wishes to MTV as they embark on the show's new season, hoping that it'll be as dynamic as the previous instalments.

Nikhil Chinapa talks about not being a part of MTV Roadies

The video jockey got associated with the show in 2017 and has led a group of talented contestants, with some of them even claiming victory. Chinapa mentioned that he'll definitely miss being around the show's crew and other gang leaders. He also mentioned how MTV has been 'at the forefront of innovation' and has 'consistently exhibited thought leadership in the youth space'.

He wished them 'very best' for the latest venture, which he hoped would be like the previous instalments in terms of being dynamic. He also sent across a special message for the new host Sonu Sood, quipping that the latter is in for truckloads of fun. “He has no idea how much fun he’s about to have”, Nikhil mentioned.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood also spoke about what'll he add to the table with his hosting stint on the show. In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, he stated, "Roadies doesn’t only test the perseverance of contestants, but also of the host. It is a challenging process, and takes a lot out of you. I have not set my mind to change the show in any manner. Having said that, I would like to bring a new set of value systems, perhaps. I want to add my values to the game show, what I stand for and firmly believe as a person."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NIKHILCHINAPA)