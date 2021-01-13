Nikhil Chinapa Reviews The Semi-final Episode Of 'Roadies Revoltion'; Read

Nikhil Chinapa is currently mentoring new contestants on the latest Roadies Revolution episodes. After the episode release, the former shared his review about the same on his social media. On Januray 12, Nikhil Chinapa took to his Instagram handle and shared an episode review and a series of stills of Roadies Revolution's latest episode. Take a look at Nikhil Chinapa's Instagram post.

Nikhil Chinapa's Roadies Revolution episodes review

In the above Instagram post, Nikhil Chinapa shared pictures of the latest task on the show. The pictures featured the gang members, Neha Dhupia, Varun Sood and Prince. It also showcases Nikhil's gang members Michael, Vipun, Poonam and Arushi. One can also spot Ranvijay in these pictures.

Talking about the latest episode, Nikhil Chinapa said, "I was absolutely LIVID with Michael after the first round. You can’t fully tell in the episode but I seething with anger inside!". Further, he continued on Michael's performance and said, "He has a languid grace about him which is great and keeps him very grounded and fun to hang around with, but he’s also a slow starter". Talking about his next gang member Arushi, Nikhil said, "It was great to see Arushi competing again".

He also added, "Just having her around lifted all our spirits. Arushi’s and her rounds were arguably the most fiercely competitive of all the rounds between the semi finalists". Further in the review, Nikhil Chinapa talked about Akash and Vipul's banter. He said, "I also admire and respect Akash’s refusal of Vipin’s help with an easy release in the task". He also added, "I doubt it would’ve made much of a difference but Akash wanting to win on his own strength and not on a handout, showed his strength of character".

Towards the end, Nikhil Chinapa appreciated Vipin for his performance. He said, "Vipin’s journey came full circle in the task. Not only did he achieve what he set out to do - change the tag he’d been encumbered with - but with his final act of finding that last star, he managed to push his friend Jayant over the line and into the finals". Check out the entire review on Nikhil Chinapa's Instagram caption.

