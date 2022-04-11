Actor Kratika Segar and Nikitin Dheer who are expecting their first child together shared a glimpse from their maternity photo shoot. For the unversed, Kratika had met Nikitin when she was shooting for the movie, My Father Godfather, which was directed by Nikitin's father, Pankaj Dheer. The couple who had announced the pregnancy in November last year treated fans with adorable pictures from the photoshoot.

The couple had tied the knot on September 3, 2014, and finally, the two are all set to embrace parenthood. For the photoshoot, the Chennai Express actor can be seen wearing denim and a black shirt while the Choti Sardarni actor on the other hand can be seen in a black dress.

Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer share pics from maternity photo shoot

The pictures show the tender love and care that Nikitin showered on his wife by kissing her on the forehead. Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have been married for close to eight years now. While sharing the beautiful pictures, Kratika wrote, “Happiness is on the way.”

Earlier, on November 13, 2021, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika had shared a love-filled picture to announce their pregnancy. The couple was seen dressed in their traditional ensembles and wrote, “Dheer Junior coming this 2022 #harharmahadev." Apart from this, Kratika even shared a BTS video of her maternity shoot on her IG story. In the video, the parents-to-be were seen posing for happy pictures, and their precious moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikitin was last seen in the patriotic drama Shershah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor played the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the movie based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra's life. Nikitin was also the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express. On the other ahnd, Kratika who was a part of Choti Sardarni had left the show in April, 2021. Kratika was playing the role Param, Karan and Seher’s guardian on the show, as it took a five-year leap following a twist in the storyline. She was starring opposite actor Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit on the show. It was reported then that the actor was looking at extending her family and hence took the decision to quit the show.

IMAGE: Instagram/nikitindheer