Nikki Tamboli & Vishal Singh's Pics From 'KKK 11' Has Fan Asking Them, 'please Date'

Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently shooting for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has been giving fans a glimpse of his time there with his fellow contestants. Recently, Singh took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of himself along with his co-contestant Nikki Tamboli and penned a quirky note that is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to root for them as a couple.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Aditya Singh shared some stunning pictures of him and Nikki Tamboli. In the pictures, the duo can be seen striking different poses in a picturesque location. In the first picture, the duo can be seen sitting outdoors and striking a pose as they adorably look at each other. Apart from that, the duo can also be seen giving some more poses that are too cute to miss. He is seen sporting a white shirt with black ripped jeans and completed his look with neon sneakers and a pair of glasses. Nikki, on the other hand, wore a turquoise blue sports bra, a white zipper and a pair of jeans.

Vishal Aditya also went on to pen a sweet note in the caption section as he described the photo. He wrote, “a Monday girl with a Sunday boy @nikki_tamboli @colorstv #kkk11”. Take a look at Vishal Aditya Singh’s Instagram post below.

As soon as Aditya shared the post, Nikki soon went on to leave a sweet comment on the post. She wrote, “You are just amazing the way you are @vishalsingh713 🌟🌟🌟💖💖💖 #lotsoflove”. Nikki Tamboli’s comment went on to receive many likes and sub-comments. Take a look at Nikki’s comment below.

Apart from her, netizens too were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were rooting for the duo to date, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “please date”. Another user wrote, “Aww. They look so adorable together”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image: Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

