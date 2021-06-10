Nikki Tamboli Announces Release Date Of Upcoming Music Video 'Kalla Reh Jayenga'

Since Nikki Tamboli dropped the first poster of Kalla Reh Jayenga, fans have been anticipating the release of the new music video. The romantic number is sung by Jass Zaildar who will be featuring next to Nikki. She also announced the date and time for the new music video's launch.

She took to her Twitter handle to share the news and unveil another poster from the video. In the image, Nikki and Jass look deeply into each other's eyes, setting the tone for the upcoming music video. Nikki tweeted that Kalla Reh Jayenga's music video would be launching on June 11, 2021, at 11 am IST.

#KallaRehJayenga is all set to be released tomorrow, 11th June at 11am which is beautifully sung by #JassZaildar and it releases on #Lyftym YouTube channel! 🥰

#Nikkians #NikkiTamboli pic.twitter.com/fUszQnQmRQ — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) June 10, 2021

Nikki's fans expressed their excitement at the news. They shared several gifs and told Nikki that they were eager to watch the new music video. "Can't wait to watch", wrote one fan while another complimented Nikki's appearance in the posters. "We’ve waited for this for a while now, and are super excited to see back to back releases. June belongs to #NikkiTamboli and #Nikkians! This is going to be amazing n soulful. Can’t wait for #KallaRehJayenga", said another fan.

Good luch and best wishes to you #NikkiTamboli nd #Nikkians congratulations to u all! Hope it gets super duper hit! All the best from #Rubinav Fans ! ❤❤ — RUBINAV'S FAN!!!! ❤❤ 21June (@RubinavFan1907) June 10, 2021

We’ve waited for this for a while now, and are super excited to see back to back releases. June belongs to #NikkiTamboli and #Nikkians ! This is going to be amazing n soulful. Can’t wait for #KallaRehJayenga 💝 — Kg.007 (@Kg00718) June 10, 2021

Can't take off my eyes from you, girl 😍#NikkiTamboli — ~Nikkian_Tanika~ #PBKS (@TCFA5) June 10, 2021

Nikki released the first poster of the music video on May 22, 2021. In the image, Nikki and Jass are seen having a jolly time sipping tea together. Nikki wore a sock on her hand and used it as a puppet to grab Jass' snack, earning a smile from him. "Here’s presenting the first poster of my latest music video #KallaRehJayenga which is beautifully sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing soon on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel!", she wrote. The song is presented by LYFTYM Studios with Team Last Page (SK) as the director. Desi Routz has provided the music for the upcoming romantic number and Maninder Kailey has written the lyrics.

Other than this, Nikki Tamboli is currently a part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant. On the show, participants must perform difficult stunts along with their partners with a set goal. The reality show also features Abhinav Shukla, Mahek Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Maqbul and many others.

Image: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

