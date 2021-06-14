Nikki Tamboli Asks Everyone To Take COVID-19 Seriously As She Copes With Brother's Demise

On June 13, 2021, Nikki Tamboli opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic was treating her, and how Nikki Tamboli's brother was no more with her because of the pandemic. She then mentioned how she was coping with her losses, in an interview with Pinkvilla where she also asked the viewers to take the pandemic seriously because she had lost people very close to her. Jass Zaildar joined her for the interview speaking about how they took precautions while shooting for their music video.

Nikki Tamboli on losing her brother

Nikki was asked how she was coping with losing her brother. She said that she would urge everyone to take all precautions for COVID-19 because she lost her own brother. She then said that her mind will never be able to accept that she lost her brother because the doctors told her that her brother would be completely alright in 2-3 years. Her brother's death came to her as a shock, and she has only been more careful. She even said that she made sure that the sets that she was shooting on had double the precautions taken.

Nikki Tamboli on her coping strategy

Upon being asked how she is coping with it, she said that she had no one to talk to when she wanted to express herself at first, after the turn of events. She then said that she was going downhill mentally when she initially came to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and had no one to talk to. She then said that she shared a few posts to let it all out, but then she realised that she needs to move on because her brother will not come back.

Nikki Tamboli on Khatron Ke Khiladi

After her participation in the reality show Big Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli has gone on to be a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for its 11th season. Apart from Nikki, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants list has many notable names like Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Saurabh Raaj, Shweta Tiwari, and Varun Sood. Nikki claims to have made several friends on the show that is being shot in Cape Town now. She even went on to say that she is having an amicable time on the reality show.

Nikki's latest ventures

Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the music video for Kalla Reh Jayenga, sung by Jass Zaildar, which was produced by LYFTYM Studios. Apart from this, she also featured in Tonny Kakkar's music video for Number Likh, which was produced by Desi Music Factory, and in the Birthday Pawri music video sung by Amit Mishra & Aditi Singh Sharma produced by MB Music. As of now, she is one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.