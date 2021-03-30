Nikki Tamboli Cheekly Asks "When Shall We Expect Yours?" As Rubina Poses With A Baby

Nikki Tamboli wants a #Rubinav baby. The former reality TV contestant took to Instagram and commented on a picture of Rubina and Abhinav posing with a little baby. Nikki’s comment on Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram resonated well with the fans and they quickly agreed to Nikki’s question.

Nikki Tamboli asks when fans will get good news from Rubina & Abhinav

TV actor Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla became one of the most popular celeb couples after they competed on a reality show together. Rubina Dilaik even ended up winning the show, and since then has gained immense popularity on social media. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently celebrated Holi with a few friends.

Rubina even took to Instagram and shared pictures from this low-key celebration. In this Instagram post, Rubina and Abhinav posed for a few pictures with a baby. But more than the picture, fellow reality show contestant Nikki Tamboli’s comment went viral. Nikki commented, “Awww such a cute little munchkin! @rubinadilaik @ashulka09 when shall we expect yours?”. Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s comment on Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post below.

Many #Rubinav fans were quick to chime in and agreed with Nikki’s comment. At the time of writing, Nikki’s comment had more than 200 replies from fans. Soon Rubina Dilaik took notice of Nikki Tamboli’s comment and replied to her. Rubina Dilaik wrote, “@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in-black_shorts. We expect spending some quality time with this one as of now”. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s reply to Nikki Tamboli’s comment below.

Rubina Dilaik to return to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik is making her TV comeback. The former reality television show winner is returning to her popular daily soap, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. A new promo of the show was recently released in which she sported a white and red saree. In the promo she is also dancing with other women while celebrating a festival. The show is set to air from Monday to Saturday at 8 P.M. Watch the promo of Rubina Dilaik’s show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki below.

Image Credit: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

