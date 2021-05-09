Nikki Tamboli Claps Back At Trolls Targeting Her For 'enjoying' After Brother's Death

Former Bigg Boss contestant actor Nikki Tamboli on Tuesday (May 4) said that her brother has died due to COVID-19 related complications. Two days later, the actor left for South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

The actor has been sharing updates from Cape Town on her Instagram stories and some people trolled her for 'enjoying' after brother Jatin's death. Nikki took to her social media handle and asserted that she 'deserves to be happy if not for herself but for her brother'.

Read full message —

"Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too," she wrote.

Before leaving for the adventure reality show, Nikki also wrote, "I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever."

Read full note —

"I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.” I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada." [sic]

In a post on her Instagram story, Tamboli said her 29-year-old brother, Jatin, had multiple health issues and was admitted to a hospital last month where he tested positive for COVID-19 and tuberculosis. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 24-year-old actor wrote that her brother was "surviving" on only one lung after his lungs "collapsed". "And today morning, his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times. But as we say, what is written in the destiny no one can ever change that.

"I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in a better place and in better hands. God shall take care of him," Tamboli wrote.

(with PTI inputs)

