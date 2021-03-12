Nikki Tamboli Grooves To Badshah And Sargun Mehta's 'Udaariyaan' Track | Watch Video

Nikki Tamboli recently took to Instagram to share a new video. In the post, she can be seen grooving on Badshah and Sargun Mehta's Udaariyaan track. She donned a pair of comfortable, casual clothes and danced to the tunes of the song. Take a look below.

Nikki Tamboli grooves on Udaariyaan track

In the video, Nikki wore a low neck, full sleeves, white crop top which has black stripes. She paired it with plain black shorts and white shoes. She added a wristwatch to her look and her hair was left loose. She captioned her post by writing, “Who is ready for this #Udaariyaan to take off? @colorstv Super hit beats by @badboyshah!” Take a look at what fans and followers commented on her post.

About Badshah and Sargun Mehta's Udaariyaan track

Udaariyaan is an upcoming television drama series on Colors TV. It is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Udaariyaan stars Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta. Badshah along with the first time producer, Sargun Mehta introduced the lead cast of the upcoming show along with this special music video. It is slated to release on March 15, 2021.

About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is best known for her acting skills in a number of South Indian movies. She made her debut in a Telugu horror-comedy movie named Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Nikki played one of the lead roles in the film alongside Sayantani Guhathakurta, Bhagyashree Mote and Adith Arun. Later, she was seen in a Telugu suspense thriller, Thipparaa Meesam. Other popular actors such as Rohini, Bannerjee and Raghuvaran were seen with Nikki in the film. The movie received mix reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Nikki made her Tamil debut with the film Kanchana 3. The movie is an action-comedy horror movie directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film stars Raghava Lawrence in a dual role alongside Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli and Ri Djavi Alexandra. Nikki played the role of Divya, who was the cousin of one of the lead characters of the movie. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Most recently, Nikki emerged as the second runner-up on a popular reality TV show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.