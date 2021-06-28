Nikki Tamboli Makes A Special Birthday Wish For Jasmin Bhasin With A Throwback Video

Nikki Tamboli took to social media earlier today to wish actor Jasmin Bhasin on the occasion of her birthday. Making a special wish, Nikki Tamboli shared a short video of the duo on her Instagram stories. The actor expressed her wish with a sweet note alongside.

Nikki Tamboli's wish on Jasmin Bhasin's birthday

Celebrating Jasmin Bhasin's birthday, her Bigg Boss co-star Nikki Tamboli took to social media to share a heartfelt message. The latter took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the duo from the hit reality show Bigg Boss. In the video, the duo can be seen hugging each other after an elimination round.

Sharing the special wish, Nikki wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday @jasminbhasin2806 ! May you get all the happiness, success and peace in life!” The wish was put up around midnight showcasing her love for her former co-star. Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently celebrating her birthday in Goa with her boyfriend Aly Goni, is yet to react to the wish.

Jasmin Bhasin along with her boyfriend Aly Goni took off to Goa earlier this week to celebrate her 30th birthday. The actor shared a glimpse of her birthday party with her fans through her Instagram stories. Jasmin Bhasin's photos saw the couple having a blast together along with some friends. Aly Goni also shared a montage of their moments together along with a heartfelt message.

On the professional front

Nikki dropped yet another music video earlier this week with Milind Gabba’s Shanti. This became the third song she featured this month after Tony Kakkar’s Number Likh and Jass Zaildar’s Panjabi song Kalla Reh Jayenga. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in the video song Tenu Yaad Karaan by Gurnazar, & Asees Kaur. She also featured in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega along with her beau Aly Goni earlier this year.

