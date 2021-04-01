Nikki Tamboli Mourns Demise Of Fan Who Gifted Her A Custom Portrait; Read More

Kanchana 3 actress Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share unfortunate news of the demise of a fan whom she met in Udaipur. Sharing a post of the fan, Nikki penned down an emotional message on her Instagram story to express her grief towards her fan's demise. Check out Nikki Tamboli's Instagram story here.

Nikki Tamboli expresses grief

Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram story to share the post of her fan in which Nikki can be seen holding up the portrait gifted to her by the fan she met in Udaipur named Arnav Saini. The young actress expressed her sorrow by writing on her story that she was sad to hear that the person she met in Jaipur and gifted her a special gift was no more. Lastly, Nikki wrote 'May his soul rest in peace' to pay her respects.

Who is Arnav Saini?

A month ago, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share a brief encounter she had with a fan named Arnav Saini where the fan gifted her a custom portrait of hers. Touched by the gesture, Nikki wrote on her story that while she was shooting in Udaipur, a fan dropped by to hand a 'beautiful sketch'. Arnav Saini, who resided in Jaipur was an event planner and a choreographer. He shared Nikki's story on his Instagram where Nikki's fans flooded to pay their respects. The reason for his death is unknown.

Nikki Tamboli's Instagram updates

The actress shared a few inspirational quotes on her Instagram story informing her fans that she related to them. Nikki also teased her fans with a video of her working with a team for her upcoming project. Reposting a video, Nikki wrote that something was coming soon. Fans now await Nikki to make an official announcement of her upcoming project.

A look at Nikki Tamboli's photos and video on Instagram

Recently. the actress treated her fans with pictures of her in a dazzling black dress. Nikki also shared BTS pictures from her photoshoot where makeup artist Salman Khan can be seen glamming the actress for the shoot. She captioned the picture writing that she missed the photoshoot and the fun on sets.

