Nikki Tamboli Mourns Loss Of Brother On His Death Anniversary, 'You Deserve Eternal Rest'

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame after Bigg Boss 14 took to her social media account on May 4 to pen down a heartfelt note as she marked her brother Jatin's death anniversary. She shared a video of him going for walks on the balcony as she poured her heart out about how the last year has been the 'longest, toughest and saddest' time of her life. Several actors, fans and friends took to the comments section of the post and sent their love to the acctor.

Nikki Tamboli's brother's death anniversary

Nikki Tamboli headed to her Instagram account and shared an emotional note on her brother's death anniversary as she expressed how much she misses him. She mentioned that although 'time is supposed to be a healer', the pain felt the same as it did on the very first day. She also mentioned that even though it has been a year since he passed away, her heart was 'still wounded' and the times that had passed 'felt like an eternity'. She also mentioned that her brother taught her to be strong, but she believes she will 'never be strong' enough to accept that he is no longer here. However, she mentioned he 'deserves eternal rest' and feels 'blessed' to have had him as part of her life. Her caption read-

"The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over, losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Goodbye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed."

Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away in May 2021 after his battle with COVID. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant often takes to her social media account to remember him fondly and shares pictures with him and their family. She pens down emotional notes on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, his birthday and other important occasions as well.

Image: Instagram/@nikki_tamboli