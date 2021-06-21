Nikki Tamboli Opens Up On Flying To Cape Town For 'KKK11' 2 Days After Her Brother's Death

Nikki Tamboli is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor recently opened up about flying to Cape Town after her brother's death. She also mentioned how she hasn't spoken to her family yet and has been feeling burdened because of it. Take a look at what Nikki Tamboli had to say about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 post her brother's death.

Nikki Tamboli on flying to Cape Town for the shoot of KKK 11 post her brother's death

According to Hindustan Times, Nikki Tamboli has stated that leaving for Cape Town two days after her brother's death to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is weighing heavily on her. She admitted that leaving her devastated parents behind was difficult and that her performance on the show had suffered as a result. Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away due to complications with COVID-19. In an earlier Instagram post, she stated that she chose Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because her brother was very excited for her to be on the show.

Nikki stated after her brother's death, she fled to Cape Town, leaving her emotional parents behind, and it has been the most difficult thing for her. She is enjoying the show a lot, but because of what happened recently, she has been feeling very weak. People who have seen her on a reality show know that she is a strong woman. However, because of family concerns, she has had many weak moments on the show.

She went on to add that everything was fine with her and her family while she was on a reality show previously. She was completely focused on the show, but things have been quite difficult this time. Her brother passed away on May 4, and she arrived in Cape Town on May 6. It was impossible for her to be joyful and fine in two days while still being strong. It's not easy for her to get over the hurt and the loss. People are supporting and pushing her to get back to normal. But it will take time for her to recover from this loss. She knows that a lot of people have high hopes for her, and she mentioned that she will give her best.

Nikki also stated that she is unable to cry in front of her parents because she believes she must remain strong. When asked how she is coping with the death, Nikki stated that she hasn't. She doesn't have anyone to talk about the same. She hasn't even spoken to her parents. Because she is still in Cape Town and is unable to communicate with them.

Image: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.