Nikki Tamboli Pens Heartbreaking Note On Brother Jatin's Death; 'very Difficult To Live'

Television personality Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin Tamboli died on Tuesday, May 4, after battling against COVID-19 and Tuberculosis for the past few days. A day after her brother's demise, on May 5, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram stories to share a heartfelt message for her brother whom she is missing dearly.

Nikki Tamboli misses her brother and shares a heartfelt message

Sharing a picture of her brother Jatin, Nikki wrote, "Death is nothing brother, it's life that is hard but you fought it till the end. It's very difficult to live life without you. All the memories come back but you don't."

Nikki Tamboli shares news about her brother's death

On May 4, Nikki had penned a long post on her Instagram stories to let her fans know what happened with her brother. In the post she shared that her brother who was just 29 had health problems for many years and was admitted to the hospital 20 days ago after his lungs collapsed. In the hospital, Nikki Tamboli's brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and Tuberculosis. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia as well. Sharing that her brother is now in a better place, Nikki added that God has been kind to her family and what happened was destined by the almighty. She also thanked all the people who prayed for the well-being of her brother.

The same day, Nikki Tamboli wrote a heart-wrenching note on her Instagram feed as well. Sharing some pictures of her brother, Nikki Tamboli penned a long note bidding farewell to her dear brother and concluded it by writing, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten." Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's Instagram post here:

Television celebrities such as Hina Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Siddhant Kapoor, Varun Sood, Jasmin Bhasin and many others expressed their condolences to Nikki Tamboli and her family in the comment section of the post.

On May 1, Nikki Tamboli had arranged a prayer ceremony for her brother's well-being at home and had shared a series of pictures from her puja on Instagram and wrote, "God will answer your prayers better than you think..." She ended her heartfelt note by writing, " #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you." Check out Nikki Tamboli's photos here:

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

