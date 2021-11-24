Actor Nikki Tamboli who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 14 recently took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on the occasion of her late brother Jatin’s birthday. The actor who lost her brother due to COVID-19 penned a heartfelt post and revealed how much she misses him every day. Along with a note, she even shared a childhood picture while recalling how much she was attached to him.

In the note, Nikki wrote about how her brother was the most loved one in the house. “It’s your birthday brother. Last year, I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go of your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you,” she wrote.

Nikki Tamboli pens note for late brother on his birth anniversary

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli’s brother succumbed to COVID-19 a few months ago, which left the actor devastated. Nikki shared the heartbreaking news with everyone through social media, alongside a series of pictures. Nikki had even penned a special poem for her brother that read, “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name...In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us, we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you."

The note continued, "You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell. Not even said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why a million times we will miss you, a million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died We will meet again someday I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth...You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!!! I Miss You, Dada! (sic).”

