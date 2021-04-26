Nikki Tamboli Promises To Donate Plasma Post COVID Recovery; Urges Fans To Donate As Well!

With the covid cases in India at an all-time high, several notable Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to spread awareness on donating plasma. Kanchana 3 actress Nikki Tamboli has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and promised her fans to donate her plasma for the covid stricken patients. Along with the news of her donation, Nikki also urged her fans to do the same.

Nikki Tamboli's plasma donation post covid

The 24-year-old had revealed to her fans in March this year that she has contracted the infectious disease and quickly quarantined herself according to the rules. According to Web Dunia, Nikki stated that she was going to donate her plasma post covid recovery in a government hospital and shared that her blood group was O Positive. Considering the patients with no financial ability to pay for it, Nikki decided to donate it to a government hospital while following all the rules and measures.

While giving an update on her family's health, Nikki revealed that her brother has been hospitalized for the same and is currently under treatment. She urged her fans to stay safe as the covid cases in India are rising daily. She hoped that the grim situation will end soon as she is scared for her family and loved ones.

A look at Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

Pic Credit: Nikki Tamboli IG

Nikki Tamboli's health update on her Instagram show her progressive recovery from the infection as the actress has started uploading pictures and videos on her Instagram. Recently, she posted a story on her Instagram sharing a documentary showcasing the grim situation of the country. The actress also shared several pictures over the weekend where she can be seen enjoying the summer breeze while staying in her house.

Recently, Nikki shared a snap of her colourful backless top with the caption 'She is a mess but she is a masterpiece'. In another post, Nikki shared a sun-kissed headshot and wrote in the caption that the moon only glows when kissed by the sun. Check out Nikki Tamboli's Instagram posts post covid recovery here.

Promo Pic Credit: Nikki Tamboli IG

