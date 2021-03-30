Nikki Tamboli Reveals What She Misses As She Recovers From COVID-19

Actor and model Nikki Tamboli is currently recovering from COVID-19. She has been active on social media to let her fans and followers know how she has been spending the quarantine period. She recently took to Twitter to share what she has been missing the most since she has quarantined herself.

Nikki Tamboli misses this as she recovered from COVID-19

In the pictures shared by Nikki, her crew is helping her get ready for a shoot. She is sitting on the bed donning a black tasseled dress and is all smiles for the camera. One of her crewmates is applying makeup while another is preparing a hair extension for her. She captioned her post by writing, "Major missing the fun on set #needtobeback #loveyouall #recovering".

As soon as the post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment to express that they miss her. Many also sent good wishes her way and wished for her that she recovers fast. One of her fans was in awe of her and thanked her for being active on her social media throughout the quarantine period for her fans. See their reactions and tweets below:

When are you back to workkkkk ? We miss spotting you in pics of diff crews pic.twitter.com/Acc2bAWSfd — Kg.007 (@Kg00718) March 30, 2021

Looking stunning as always @nikkitamboli sending positive energies towards u god bless and protect u always get well soonest cant see u back in action love always my warrior princess #NikkiTamboli #Nikkians love always

ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–âœŒ — à¤…NMOL K MAHTANI Ë¢áµƒá¶¦â¿áµƒ (@aKm07) March 30, 2021

In this quarantine too , u were totally active in your social media for your fans Aww Thank u #NikkiTamboli — Hasti Patel (@Hastiizzz) March 30, 2021

Nikki Tamboli COVID-19 positive

Nikki took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 19. In the note, she wrote has home-quarantined and is taking all the necessary precautions. She also requested all those who must have come in contact with her to get tested as well. She also urged her fans to wear masks, sanitise their hands, and to maintain social distancing as well.

A sneak-peek into Nikki's Instagram

Nikki recently made headlines when she shared a video of her and her rumoured beau Jaan Kumar Sanu playing Holi in advance. They are seen applying colours to each other's face and smiling warmly. They have both worn white kurtas. In the caption of the post, Nikki wrote, "Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka!"

Nikki has made her music video debut with the party track Birthday Pawri. The song is sung by Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Aditi Singh Sharma. The lyrics of this foot-tapping track are penned by Kunwar Juneja. It has already garnered over 8 million views within a week of release.

Image courtesy- @nikki_tamboli Instagram