Nikki Tamboli Says Her Brother Jatin Was 'tired Of Hospital'; Celebs Share Condolences

Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin Tamboli passed away earlier today due to COVID-19 related complications. The Kanchana 3 actor informed the same to her followers through her Instagram story and said he was tired of the hospital as he battled multiple diseases. Nikki also penned an emotional poem in an Instagram post to mourn the demise of her beloved brother which overwhelmed netizens and several television celebrities.

Nikki Tamboli says her brother Jatin was 'tired of the hospital'

Nikki Tamboli informed her followers that her 29-year-old brother passed away today morning and he was surviving on only one lung while he was admitted to the hospital. She wrote he had been dealing with health issues for many years and God has saved her brother many times. He had tested positive for tuberculosis as well as Covid-19 in the hospital and he later caught pneumonia.

She said, "My brother was just 29. He was dealing with lot of health issues since many years… 20 days back he got admitted in hospital as his lungs was collapsed. He was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in the hospital. He also got pneumonia. And today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has been always kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as be say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in the better place and better hands. God shall take care of him."

Celebrities send condolences on Nikki Tamboli's brother's demise

Nikki Tamboli also penned an emotional poem to mourn her brother's death that left everyone in tears. Upon sharing a few photos of her brother on Instagram, Nikki wrote in the first few lines of the caption, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our heart to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one The chain will link again".

Several television celebrities sent their condolences and prayed for Nikki and her family's strength during such a tough time. Aly Goni wrote, "Stay strong Nikki u r a fighter may Allah rest his soul in peace". Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Omg I m so sorry yo hear this news my condolences with you and your family. Siddhanth Kapoor wrote "Oh God Nikki I am so sorry may his could RIP.. take care and stay strong. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "You are strong girl Nikki. Stay strong. May his soul RIP. Take Care". Rubina Dilak wrote, " Can't imagine what you are going through my darling.. May his soul Rest in Peace". Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Prayers and Strength to the family". Arjun Bijlani wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss Nikki. May god give you all the strength you need. Om Shanti". Himanshi Khurana, Abishek Kapur, Yuvika Chaudhry, Kanwar Dhillon, Bhagyashree Mote were also among those who sent their condolences.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

