Nikki Tamboli Says Her Equation With Rahul Vaidya Has Changed After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Actor Nikki Tamboli opened up in a recent interview about her equation with Rahul Vaidya and how it has changed after Khatron Ke Khiladi. She spoke about how previously they used to have ugly fights with each other but things seem to have changed between them after Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when she was asked about her equation with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki revealed that things have been good between her and Rahul. She said that in another reality TV show, they fought because that was a show where people had to put each other down in order to climb up, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of show where they need to encourage each other. She added that the situations in the show are difficult they need to encourage each other for that.

When asked about Rahul Vaidya’s bond with another contestant Abhinav Shukla, who was also not on good terms with each other, Tamboli said that they too share a good bond. She said that the two perform stunts together and that the three of them also share a good bond amongst themselves. Nikki also elaborated on her experience of working with director Rohit Shetty, who is the host of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said that he motivates them, and encourages them during the show. She added that he is very well-spoken, polite, and a very nice human being.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 will premiere very soon on Colors TV. For this season the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi are, Anubhav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The filming of the show started a month ago in Cape Town.

On the work front

Nikki Tamboli made her debut in the film industry with the Telegu horror movie, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She went on to do movies like Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. Nikki has also been a part of music videos like Birthday Pawri and Kalla Reh Jayenge. Recently she was also seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video Number Likh.

