Nikki Tamboli Sends Prayer For Her Parents Following Her Brother's Demise

The news of the tragic passing of Nikki Tamboli’s brother had come as major shock to all of her fans and colleagues from the television industry. Nikki announced the news a day back, which was followed by a wave of condolences from netizens. She has recently shared a picture of her parents in her latest Instagram post and shared yet another heartfelt message in the caption. The actor has penned a long message of prayer for her parents to help them deal with the loss of their son, which soon received a barrage of sombre reactions from fans.

Nikki Tamboli prays for her parents

Nikki Tamboli has shared an unseen picture of her parents in her new Instagram post and began her message by praying to God to “give them strength”. The actor continued by saying that she would make them even more proud to keep them smiling “throughout”. She then gave specific focus to her dad, saying that she has “no idea” how her father has been dealing with two major losses, recalling that he had lost his mother as well two weeks before his son.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Nikki ended her long message by again praying for her parents. The post took no time in receiving several messages from fans, who all showed solidarity with Nikki and her family during their time of sorrow. They asked her to “stay strong” and wished health and strength upon her and her family. A day ago, she had shared a few of her family pictures that includes her brother. She announced his sudden demise with a long note of tribute for him with an emotional message for him.

Nikki began her message with the words, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name”. She also talked about how their family would always miss him, quoting, “But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again”. The actor also said that was grateful to have him as her brother. She then ended her statement by saying, “You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace”.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

