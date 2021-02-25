Nikki Tamboli Shares Sneak Peek Into Her Home With Her Pets Christie And Lily | Watch

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who was a part of the recently concluded reality show took to Instagram to share a new video that gives a sneak-peek into her home. In the video, her pets Christie and Lily were also very excited to see Nikki after a long time. Nikki Tamboli captioned the post and said, "Love you Kristy and lily. Coming home to my little bundles of joy Christie and Lily. How I have missed you both Aap sab ne toh dekha hi hoga".

Nikki Tamboli shares sneak peek into her home, pets Christie and Lily give her warm welcome

Fans showered their love on her video. The video garnered over 2 lakh views and 85,000 likes. Many fans loved to see the way her pets welcomed her while several others commented how cute and caring her pets are. Check out some of the reactions below:

Nikki Tamboli on the work front

Nikki Tamboli is an actor and model who is best known for appearing in Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in various TV commercials during her modelling days. She made her acting debut in a Telugu movie named Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. The horror-comedy was directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and it was a remake of the Tamil movie called Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Nikki Tamboli played one of the main leads in the film with actors like Sayantani Guhathakurta, Bhagyashree Mote, and Adith Arun. Later on, she appeared in a Telugu movie which was a suspense thriller called Thipparaa Meesam. Other popular actors such as Rohini, Bannerjee, Sree Vishnu, and Raghuvaran were seen alongside Nikki in the movie.

She made her Tamil movie debut with the popular film Kanchana 3. It is an action-comedy horror movie directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie also featured actors such as Oviya, Vedhika, and Ri Djavi Alexandra. The story was about a young man who got scared easily and was possessed by a ghost that is seeking revenge. Nikki played the role of Divya, who was the cousin of one of the lead characters in the film.

