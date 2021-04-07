Nikki Tamboli Sizzles In Light Pink Minidress In Latest Video; Says 'Not Your Barbie Girl'

On April 6, 2021, actor Nikki Tamboli took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen coming out of a bathroom and striking several poses looking into the camera confidently. She is seen wearing a light pink dress and flashing a wide smile. The actor added Ava Max’s Not Your Barbie Girl song to the post. Sharing the video, she called it a ‘barbie girl look’.

Nikki Tamboli: 'Not Your Barbie Girl'

In the video, Nikki can be seen sporting Anjum Qureshi label’s light pink coloured mini dress. She kohled up her eyes and wore matching pink lipstick. Her long hair is styled in loose waves and she has kept them open. As for the caption, the Kanchana actor wrote, “Not you barbie girl” with a red heart and pink bow.

As soon as Nikki Tamboli's video was uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the post and compliment the beauty. A fan commented, “Too hot” with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Cutest & hottest Barrie Girl” with a pair of fire and heart-eyed face emoticons. A netizen commented, “Superbbbb” with fire emoticons. Another one simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped several heart-eyed face emojis.

Recently, Nikki also shared a pair of pictures featuring herself in beige coloured satin pyjamas. One can see her posing on the bed and wearing a faded smile. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in loose waves. In the second picture, she can be seen relaxing on the bed. Nikki captioned the post as, “Ä†Å‚íÅ„ómáÅ„íá” with a relaxing face emoticon and red heart.

Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A netizen commented, “Mesmerizing” with a pair of white hearts. Another one wrote, “Wow... looking so pretty” with red hearts. A user commented, “So Beautiful”. Another one wrote, “Gorgeous” with fire emoticons.

A peek into Nikki Tamboli's photos

Nikki Tamboli, who began her career as a model, has appeared in several regional languages movies. The list of her popular movies includes Telugu’s Thipparaa Meesam, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She has also been featured in Tamil’s action horror film, Kanchana 3 as Divya.

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

