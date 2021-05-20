Nikki Tamboli Strikes A Pose With Her "very Own Desi Boys In Cape Town"; Find Out Who?

Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself chilling at the beach with her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She donned a black bikini and smiled towards the camera. Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's latest post below.

Nikki Tamboli's "Desi Boys"

Taking to Instagram, Nikki shared a picture in which one can see her enjoying on the beach along with Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki posed in a black bikini and left her hair loose, while the boys posed shirtless. In her caption, she wrote, “My very own desi boys in cape town @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713 @colorstv #kkk11 #nikkitamboli #capetown #fun #shoot #beachlife #sunnyday.” Fans and followers, including Varun, soon loaded her post with comments in no time. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Nikki also took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which she can be seen walking on the beach along with Mahekk Chahal. She captioned her post by writing, “I love her she is so so so kind @maheckchahal love you babe” along with red heart emojis. Check out her post below.

A few days ago, Nikki shared a picture in which one can see her along with Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, and Arjun Bijlani. She wore a red and white sportswear set and white shoes while her hair was tied up into a ponytail. They posed with pink flowers and greenery all around them and in her caption, she wrote, “Braving the Chill but still managing to pose! Abhinav is great #shooting #maskoff only while shooting #capetown #red #nikkitamboli #abhinik #kkk11 @colorstv.”

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Shweta Tripathi. The shooting of the show has begun a few days ago but the release date of the show has not been announced yet.

(IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.