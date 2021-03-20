Nikki Tamboli Testing COVID-19 Positive, Rubina Dilaik's Song; Social Posts That Made News

Numerous events took place this week in the television industry. From reality show fame Nikki Tamboli testing positive for COVID-19 to Jannat Zubair Rahmani trending after sharing adorable photos with her grandfather, many celebrities made headlines this week from March 13 to March 20. Check out this television social media recap of similar stories.

Nikki Tamboli COVID positive

On March 19, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Making a public announcement, the star informed fans about her health condition. Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with within these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light".

Rubina and Abhinav's new song

After winning the reality show, Rubina Dilaik has been gearing up for several upcoming projects. On Mar 18, Rubina and Abhinav's new song, Marjaneya was released. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song crossed 16 million views on YouTube. Announcing the release, Rubina shared a glimpse of the song and wrote, "can't be more Happy, for its you @nehakakkar Can’t be more grateful, for its you @ashukla09 â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #marjaneya OUT NOW. And can’t be MORE PROUD , for its you my “Army of Fans “ ....... I Love You. Thank you to the lovely team".

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

On March 18, Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram stories and reacted on one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter on Thursday that said, "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai" (Aly only belongs to Jasmin). Sharing the screenshot from Twitter, the Naagin fame said, "Isme koi doubt hi Nahi hai" (There is no doubt about it). Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have managed to earn a huge number of followers post their reality show stint.

Image credit - Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Zomato controversy

On March 17, when Rakhi Sawant was papped after her gym, the paparazzi asked her opinion on the ongoing Zomato delivery boy case. Sharing her opinion, she said, "Uske saath bhaut anyaay hua hai and I am very sad" (It was pretty unfair). She further added, "Yeh (delivery employees) aapke ghar aapke peth ki aag bhujane aate hai, respect them, unko pyaar karo, woh ese Corona ke time sab job karte hai unko respect do" (These people deliver food at your homes and feed you, respect them, shower them with love, they are delivering our food during the pandemic as well, respect them).

Jannat Zubair with her nana

Social media star Jannat Zubair wowed her fans by sharing an adorable picture with her nana (maternal grandfather). She shared an Instagram post, wherein, she is seen enjoying the sunset with the latter. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she said, "Forever kinda love ðŸ¤ #nanu #nofilter".

Parth Samthaan loses his nani

On March 17, Parth Samthaan lost his grandmother. Sharing the sad news of her demise, the actor penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the latter. He said, "My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani)

And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI â¤ï¸ cutest doll in our family ...Love you".

Ajaz Khan supports Zomato delivery boy

On March 17, when paps asked Ajaz Khan his views on the Zomato delivery boy controversy, the actor came out in support of the latter. He said that if the girl is found lying, there should be a police complaint filed against her. The post stated, "With the ongoing #zomatodeliveryboy controversy. #ajazkhan comes in support of the delivery guy, but this is not the first time he has done that. Earlier thousands of #zomato boys had approached him when their company were not giving them incentives and raincoats during the rain season. He had approached the Maharashtra Government to get them help and they finally did get the incentives and raincoats they fought for".

Hina Khan paps the paparazzi

On March 15, Hina Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was papped. The actor seemed in a fun mood and started taking photos of the paparazzi from her mobile phone. She shared these images on Instagram and wrote, "When the paps get papped, You guys are rockstars keep up the good work".

