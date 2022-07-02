Nikki Tamboli Tests COVID Positive With 'heavy Symptoms'; Urges People To Take Precautions

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet as cases of coronavirus have increased again over the past few weeks. As per the latest report, India reported over 17,000 cases on Saturday. Actor Nikki Tamboli, who is widely known for her participation in the 14th season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss, has contracted the virus again. As the actor shared her health update on social media, she also asked her fans to take necessary precautions.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she revealed that she had contracted the virus again with heavy symptoms. The actor also informed her followers that she has quarantined herself at home. Nikki also urged fans to take necessary precautions and also use masks.

In the post, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. (sic)" "Humble request to the one's who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols (sic)," she added.

Nikki Tamboli on losing her brother

Nikki Tamboli contracted the coronavirus back in March 2021 as well. Like many others, the 25-year-old was among those who lost their dear ones to COVID-19. Nikki lost her brother due to the virus.

The Kanchana 3 star often remembers her brother and urges people to stay safe. Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about how she was coping with the loss. Talking about her brother's death, Nikki Tamboli urged her fans to take precautions for COVID-19.

The actor further said that her mind will never be able to accept the loss as doctors told her that her brother would be healthy in two to three years. Her brother's death came to her as a shock, she been more careful since then. She also ensured that she takes double precautions on the sets during shoots.

On Nikki Tamboli's work front

Nikki was the second runner-up on the Bigg Boss 14 and was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She starred in the film Ante Sundaraniki earlier this year.