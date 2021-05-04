Nikki Tamboli's Brother Jatin Passes Away Due To COVID-19: 'Part Of Us Went With You'

Nikki Tamboli's brother, Jatim Tamboli, breathed his last on May 4, Tuesday. He had tested positive for Covid-19. The former confirmed the news by sharing pics with her brother and also penned a lengthy note as a tribute. Nikki wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us, we went with you."

Nikki added, "The day God called you home, You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one

The chain will link again."

Nikki remarked that Jatin didn't give them a last farewell and didn't even say goodbye. She continued that he was gone before her family knew it and only God knows the reason. The Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu actor penned that they'll miss her brother a

million times and will also cry a million times. "If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died

We will meet again someday. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! I miss you dada," she wrote in her note. Several stars offered condolences to her and her family.

Nikki mourns the death of her brother Jatin

Three days back, Nikki had organised a puja at her house to pray for her brother, who was battling the virus at the hospital. Nikki shared glimpses of havan that took place at her residence. She prayed for the well-being of her brother and wrote that everyone's with him. Meanwhile, this year in March, the actor had also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

She penned, "God will answer your prayers better than you think...of course, one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive. #prayers #healing#getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou

You have your sister who is waiting for you."

On the work front, Nikki appeared in Raghava Lawrence's film Kanchana 3. She was then roped in for Thipparaa Meesam and in 2020, she was a part of a reality show. She's going to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

