Nikki Tamboli's Ex Shahnawaz: Here Is Everything You Would Want To Know About Him

Shahnawaz Alam is an Indian model who has worked with a number of fashion brands. The model was earlier involved with Nikki Tamboli. However, the pair has now gone their separate ways. Here is all you would need to know about Nikki Tamboli's ex Shahnawaz Alam.

Who is Nikki Tamboli's ex Shahnawaz?

Who is Shahnawaz Alam?

Shahnawaz Alam's photos on Instagram are proof that the individual has quite an interesting life. He is known for his dedication towards fitness and several other aspects. Shahnawaz Alam's Instagram also shows his passion for travel and food as the model often captures his escapades. He is also seen visiting several places around the world and thus fulfil his true traveller spirit. Besides that, Shahnawaz Alam regularly posts pictures of his latest work in regards to brand photoshoots. Being a popular model, he has worked alongside several creators. The individual often posts his latest work online and his fans often love watching him. Shahnawaz Alam's Instagram family is quite huge with over twenty-seven thousand followers on his account. His fans regularly comment and compliment the individual for his amazing photos with fashion brands.

Shahnawaz Alam has worked with renowned brands, creating quite classy and dapper photographs. He is often praised for his style and confidence that exudes from his pictures. There are also a number of pictures of Shahnawaz Alam on the ramp which have been praised by fans. Being a travel enthusiast, Shahnawaz Alam's Instagram is filled with pictures from his travel adventures. From the mountains to the sea, and from historic places to snowy regions, the model has covered it all. He also has a special highlight on his Instagram page for food which reveals his inner foodie. Shahnawaz Alam's photos also show his insane dedication towards fitness. The actor often poses shirtless for many mirror selfies showing off his perfectly toned physique. Followers of the individual often compliment him and praise him for the amazing dedication he has shown towards his fit lifestyle. Being a model, Shahnawaz Alam is often praised for his style and photogenic appearance in pictures which have inspired many of his followers.

