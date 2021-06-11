Nikki Tamboli's Fans Trend '#KallaRehJayega' On Twitter As The New Music Video Arrives

Nikki Tamboli, who is in Cape Town, South Africa as a contestant on the stunt-based adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, released her new music video Kalla Reh Jayenga. The 24-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday, June 11 to announce the same in a video with the poster as well as a clip from the song. The Kanchana 3 actor wrote in the tweet, "Finally the much awaited music video and a song that is about pure love #KallaRehJayenga is out now on Check out now Soulful voice by @jasszaildar_official @desiroutzofficial". Nikki Tamboli's fans could not contain the excitement and they started to trend "#nikkitambli" and "#KallaRehJayenga" on Twitter.

Finally the much awaited music video and a song that is about pure love #KallaRehJayenga is out now on Check out now 😍💖

Soulful voice by @jasszaildar_official

@desiroutzofficial @maninderkailey @teamlastpage @planetmediapr #NikkiTamboli https://t.co/NzBw0zoBQy pic.twitter.com/dFo4we0WN2 — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) June 11, 2021

Netizens trend #nikitamboli as her song Kalla Reh Jayenga releases

One of Nikki's fans called the song Kalla Reh Jayenga a masterpiece and wrote in the tweet, "Nikki's style, her screen presence, her eyes, her expressions....everything just perfect! I'm obsessed to the song.listening in loop. Truly a masterpiece in all aspects @nikkitamboli #NikkiTamboli #KallaRehJayenga". Sharing a heartbreaking scene from the music video, one added an edit in which the fan shared the Titanic movie end scene saying this was when kids cried, Fast and Furious 7 end scene and wrote when men cried, and a scene of Nikki being killed in the video, saying when "nikkians cred". The fan wrote in the tweet, "This is really true we #Nikkians got goosebumps and cried at that seen #NikkiTamboli #KallaRehJayenga".

Nikki's style , her screen presence , her eyes , her expressions....everything just perfect !

I'm obsessed to the song.listening in loop❤.

Truly a masterpiece in all aspects@nikkitamboli #NikkiTamboli #KallaRehJayenga https://t.co/8xCKogdbqt — S a n a 💞 (@idsana12345) June 11, 2021

It is one of the most beautiful punjabi song.

Audio is out on Gaana, Spotify and other music platforms.Go n listen to this beautiful song.

MV releasing tomorrow on YouTube....#kallarehjayenga #NikkiTamboli @nikkitamboli pic.twitter.com/qhCrmNXdnV — Romaisa (@Romaisa40071701) June 10, 2021

One fan shared the stills from the music video and wrote, "Wow this song is so beautiful and heart touching @nikkitamboli looking so beautiful in the song she looking proper punjaban girl in the mv". The other fan shared the poster of the song and wrote, "It’s such a beautiful song. And the words are even more beautiful after watching the story.@nikkitamboli looks gorgeous esp in contrast where they shoot in the ruins.. her expressions, her masti and chemistry is on another level.. #KallaRehJayenga makes us proud #NikkiTamboli". Check out more of Netizens reactions-

It’s such a beautiful song. And the words are even more beautiful after watching the story. @nikkitamboli looks gorgeous esp in contrast where they shoot in the ruins.. her expressions, her masti and chemistry is on another level.. #KallaRehJayenga makes us proud #NikkiTamboli pic.twitter.com/NkY39ablW2 — Kg.007 (@Kg00718) June 11, 2021

Wow this song is so beautiful and heart touching @nikkitamboli looking so beautiful in the song she looking proper punjaban girl in the mv🤩😍#NikkiTamboli #KallaRehJayenga pic.twitter.com/1EQYlqryeJ — Rashu_23 (@23Rashu) June 11, 2021

The song is more than amazing 😍

Beautiful acting by both #NikkiTamboli & #JassZaildar.

Lovely lyrics , magical voice of Jass , beautifullly presented , gorgeousness & cuteness overloaded by @nikkitamboli 💖



Just loved this emotional song ❤#KallaRehJayenga pic.twitter.com/oLakAXU2oY — Nikki❤ (@_deep333) June 11, 2021

About Nikki Tamboli's song Kalla Reh Jayenga

Kalla Reh Jayenga is sung by Jass Zaildaar who has also featured in the music video along with Nikki Tamboli and Pihu Sharma. Maninder Kailey has penned the lyrics of the song, whereas Desi Routz has composed the music. The music video follows Zaildaar and his girlfriend played by Pihu. Even though Zaildaar is with Pihu, he was still haunted by his past relationship with Nikki's character which had a tragic end. The music video has amassed more than 258K views within four hours. Watch video-

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.