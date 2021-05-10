Nikki Tamboli's Heartfelt Note On Brother's Demise; 'Sobbing Myself To Sleep Every Night'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her brother due to COVID-19, took to Instagram on Monday, May 10, 2021, to reveal how much she misses him. The actor also revealed in the note how no one understands what she is feeling and cannot be the strong one. Along with the post, the actor has not added any caption and also turned off her comment section.

She wrote, “I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that”. She added, "I just want to be able to talk to my brother and when I say this to my friends they say to me that I still can, but it’s not the same… They are not understanding or listening to how I am feeling”.

Nikki revealed, “I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn’t around him”. She also said, “I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum. My mum & father just keeps saying I am the strong one in the family and she could have never gone through my and she excepts me to be doing ok and feeling strong now. I don’t feel strong at all now. I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven’t accepted my brother’s death”. Take a look at the full post below.

Jatin Tamboli, Nikki Tamboli's brother, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The former confirmed the news by sharing photos with her brother and also wrote a lengthy tribute. Nikki wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us, we went with you."

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.