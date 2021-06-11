Nikki Tamboli's Song 'Kalle Reh Jayenga' Is A Melody Which Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Nikki Tamboli has collaborated with Jass Zaildar for a new Punjabi song Kalla Reh Jayenga. The song is presented by LYFTYM Studios and the music is given by Desi Routz. It is written by Maninder Kailey. The song also features Pihu Sharma. The story of Nikki Tamboli's song is about a man who loses his love in an accident and when he tries to move on, he simply fails to do so.

Nikki Tamboli stuns in Kalla Reh Jayenga

The four-and-a-half-minute-long video starts with Jass Zaildar trying to make a painting of his girlfriend who is Pihu Sharma. However, as he tries to draw, he makes the painting of his ex-lover - Nikki Tamboli. The story then runs in a flashback where Jass and Nikki are seen spending time together. The music video also has shots of Jass singing the song with Nikki posing beside him. Later, in the video, Jass is seen proposing to Nikki by giving her a ring. However, the music video has a bitter ending with Nikki dying in a car accident and Jass getting devastated by it.

He is then left with just a ring in his hand which he keeps with him. The song ends with a monologue by Jass where he says that he tried to move on and made efforts for it but he simply couldn't succeed. He also mentions that once he used to see the whole world in her face and now he sees the whole world but not her face. The music of the song has upbeat beats that sync well with the soothing lyrics of the song. The song has been receiving good reviews from fans and it has gained 200K views on YouTube already.

Nikki Tamboli announced her song release on Instagram and wrote, "Finally the much-awaited music video and a song that is about pure love #KallaRehJayenga is out now on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel!". The actor was seen actively promoting her song on her social media. From sharing song stills to posting the song poster, Nikki always kept her fans updated with all the happenings.

Nikki Tamboli in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Nikki Tamboli has been shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She is accompanied by Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, and others.

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

