Nilu Kohli Shares Details Of Husband Harminder Singh Kohli's Last Rites

Television actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli’s last rites will take place tomorrow (March 26) at 5:30 pm. The final journey will begin from their residence in Mahakali Road, Andheri East. Kohli will be laid to rest at Parshiwada Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai, Nilu shared in an Instagram post.

Harminder Singh Kohli passed away on March 25. Offering her condolences, Nilu's close friend and actress Charrul Malik said that she was shocked after learning about Kohli's demise. "I just want this news to be not true. But this is unfortunately true. Niluji is my lovely guide and always inspired me so much. I really adore her as an actor and person. She is very polite, sweet, responsible and unfiltered. We do meet at parties and at events. She has this positive aura which you always notice.”

Charrul also recalled her meeting with Harminder and shared, ”We met Niluji’s husband a while ago. He had a gentle and sober personality. I also made him dance for a reel and he danced so well. He had a glow in his face and always used to smile and was very well mannered. This news is heartbreaking. It feels we just met and now this has happened. May god give Nilu ji more strength and power.”

"I feel industry ko ‘Nazar lag gayi hai’. I don’t have words and this is very shocking and not a good phase for all of us,” she concluded.

Check out Nilu's Instagram post announcing details of her late husband's last rites.

Nilu Kohli’s work front

Nilu Kohli made her acting debut in 1995 with television show Aahat and then went on to work in various series like Sangam, Mere Angne Mein, Maddam Sir, and Choti Sarrdaarni. She has also worked in Bollywood films including Housefull 2, Hindi Medium and Patiala House among others.